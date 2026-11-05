Free Sonic Fest concert at Kentucky Museum Saturday

The Kentucky Museum in Bowling Green will host Sonic Fest on Saturday from 2:00–6:00 p.m. at 1472 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101, with free admission. The event marks one year of the Sonic Landscape: The Musical Legacy of Southcentral Kentucky exhibit and will feature live music by Government Cheese, Moral Chain of Custody, and Tommy Womack to celebrate the area’s musical heritage.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit BGKY