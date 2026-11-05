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Lexington

VisitLEX hiring intern and info specialist

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2yfk_1Go51ORe00

VisitLEX is accepting applications for two roles to help promote Lexington as a travel destination: a Spring 2027 Intern and a Visitors Information Specialist. The jobs are aimed at people starting their careers or those with hospitality and customer service skills who want to work with visitors to Lexington. Apply for the Spring 2027 Intern position here: https://visitlex.bamboohr.com/careers/24 and for the Visitors Information Specialist here: https://visitlex.bamboohr.com/careers/25.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit LEX

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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