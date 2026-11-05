📢 Learn audio recording with GarageBand & Bandlab

📅 GarageBand & Bandlab: Recording Basics Class

Learn how to record and edit audio using GarageBand and Bandlab in this hands-on library class.

This program is part of the library’s Computers & Creative Space offerings and will cover the basic tools you need to start making your own recordings.

To join:

You must first complete Intro to the Recording Studio or Recording Studio Basics (this is a required prerequisite).

or (this is a required prerequisite). Registration is required to attend.

If you’ve already taken the intro class and want to level up your recording skills, this is the next step. Sign up through the library’s event calendar to reserve your spot.