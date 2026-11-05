🏛️ Zoning changes for De Roode St, Athens Boonesboro & downtown

🏛️ The Zoning Committee will meet on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT) in the Phoenix Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room.

First, they will hear a new zoning map request:

PLN-MAR-26-00023 (525 De Roode Street) – Change from Neighborhood Corridor (MU-2) to Neighborhood Business (B-1) for 2.59 net (3.73 gross) acres, requested by the Urban County Council.

Then they will take up postponed zoning map cases along Athens Boonesboro Road:

PLN-MAR-26-00016 (OK GENTRY, LLC) – Change from Agricultural Rural (A-R) and Interchange Service Business (B-5P) to Corridor Business (B-3) for 44.80 net (49.99 gross) acres at 5530, 5560, 5600, and part of 5660 Athens Boonesboro Road , tied to PLN-MJDP-26-00057: BEASLER ET. AL. AND WALNUT HILL MANOR .

– Change from and to for at , tied to . PLN-MAR-26-00017 (BALL HOMES, LLC) – Change from A-R to Medium Density Residential (R-4) for 37.15 net (40.88 gross) acres at part of 5085 Athens Boonesboro Road, tied to PLN-MJDP-26-00056: ENCORE PARTNERS, LLC PROPERTY.

They will also revisit postponed text changes to the zoning rules:

PLN-ZOTA-26-00010 – Updates downtown zoning (Articles 8-17, 8-18, 8-19 ) to match the Downtown Area Master Plan .

– Updates downtown zoning (Articles ) to match the . PLN-ZOTA-26-00011 – Puts the 2024 Urban Growth Master Plan recommendations into the zoning code.

The committee will handle staff items and then set the next meeting for Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. CT).