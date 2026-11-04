📅 RMS 7th grade boys basketball tournament on Nov. 7, 2026

📅 RMS 7th Grade Boys Basketball Tournament at Muhlenberg

The RMS 7th grade boys basketball team has a tournament on Saturday, 11/7/2026.

What: RMS Boys Basketball Tournament (7th grade)

RMS Boys Basketball Tournament (7th grade) When: November 7, 2026

Where: @ Muhlenberg (exact gym not listed)

Families, friends, and fans of Russellville Middle School players can head to Muhlenberg that day to support the team. The school page does not list game times or the specific Muhlenberg location, so check with RMS or your player’s coach for exact schedule and directions.