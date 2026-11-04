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Mayfield

📅 Public District Title I Meeting on November 5, 2026

2 days ago
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📅 District Title I Meeting open to the public

Mayfield Independent Schools will hold a District Title I Meeting on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 3:15 p.m.

The meeting will take place in the Mayfield Elementary School Cafeteria and is open to the public.

If you’re a parent, guardian, or community member interested in how Title I federal funds support local students and schools, you’re welcome to attend and listen to the discussion.

More Info: District Title I Meeting | Mayfield Independent Sc...

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