undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful, Loyal & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kenton, OH
Kenton has several wonderful dogs waiting at the Hardin County Dog Warden for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet some very deserving pups.
Dude
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Dude is a handsome brindle boy looking for a fresh start and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cora
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Cora is a beautiful shepherd mix who would love a home that appreciates her smart, working-dog roots.
👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jax
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Jax is another striking brindle pittie mix hoping someone will see him and fall in love.
👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Zara
- Breed: Akita mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Zara is a stunning white Akita mix who will catch your eye right away.
👉 Meet Zara and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willow
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Willow is a brindle beauty looking for a kind, stable home.
👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mable
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Mable is a medium-sized mixed breed girl with a rich chocolate coat.
👉 Meet Mable and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shadow (Wishbone)
- Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Shadow (also called Wishbone) is a small, white Jack Russell mix with lots of terrier charm.
👉 Meet Shadow (Wishbone) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pits
- Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Pits is a white pittie mix who’s ready for a loving, committed home.
👉 Meet Pits and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Luna
- Breed: Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
Luna is a black Lab mix who would love a family to share walks, playtime, and couch time.
👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rebel
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden
- Phone: (419) 674-2209
- Special note: Rebel is described as very feral and came from bad living conditions. She will likely need an experienced, very patient adopter who understands fearful dogs and is willing to go slowly and possibly work with a trainer or behavior specialist.
👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Kenton, OH, please consider visiting the Hardin County Dog Warden or calling (419) 674-2209 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends, family, and local groups can also help each of them find a safe, loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.