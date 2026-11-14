Kenton has several wonderful dogs waiting at the Hardin County Dog Warden for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this is a great time to meet some very deserving pups.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Dude is a handsome brindle boy looking for a fresh start and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Dude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Cora is a beautiful shepherd mix who would love a home that appreciates her smart, working-dog roots.

👉 Meet Cora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Jax is another striking brindle pittie mix hoping someone will see him and fall in love.

👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Akita mix

Akita mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Zara is a stunning white Akita mix who will catch your eye right away.

👉 Meet Zara and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Willow is a brindle beauty looking for a kind, stable home.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Mable is a medium-sized mixed breed girl with a rich chocolate coat.

👉 Meet Mable and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Jack Russell Terrier mix

Jack Russell Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Shadow (also called Wishbone) is a small, white Jack Russell mix with lots of terrier charm.

👉 Meet Shadow (Wishbone) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Pit Bull Terrier mix

Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Pits is a white pittie mix who’s ready for a loving, committed home.

👉 Meet Pits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Luna is a black Lab mix who would love a family to share walks, playtime, and couch time.

👉 Meet Luna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter: Hardin County Dog Warden

Phone: (419) 674-2209

Special note: Rebel is described as very feral and came from bad living conditions. She will likely need an experienced, very patient adopter who understands fearful dogs and is willing to go slowly and possibly work with a trainer or behavior specialist.

👉 Meet Rebel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kenton, OH, please consider visiting the Hardin County Dog Warden or calling (419) 674-2209 to ask about these dogs. Sharing this list with friends, family, and local groups can also help each of them find a safe, loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.