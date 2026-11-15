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Kent
Soos Creek Trail offers 6-mile fall route
4 days ago
The SOOS Creek Trail on Kent’s East Hill offers a 6-mile route each way with rolling hills, 7 road crossings, and 4 trailheads with parking, along with views of Mount Rainier, fall colors, and local wildlife. More information: https://bit.ly/4hvkNaW
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Kent Government
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