Kent’s food scene is busy and hiring, especially for weekend and part-time help. If you like working with people and food, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Korean restaurant

Korean restaurant Location: Kent, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.13 – $35.00 per hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Employee discount, flexible schedule Details: Family-owned spot looking for a part-time server. No experience needed, but you must be 18+, have a valid ID and food handler’s permit. Sundays are required, with flexible hours the rest of the week.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Kent, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage (may be higher based on experience and location)

(may be higher based on experience and location) Perks: Weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays for eligible employees

Weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, potential for eligible employees Details: Active, hands-on role cutting and packaging fresh produce, stocking, and helping customers. Good fit if you have some food prep or grocery experience, can stand for long periods, lift up to 40 lbs, and like working on a team.

Employer: Angar Indian Kitchen

Location: 26220 116th Ave SE #103, Kent, WA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time, weekends

Pay: $160.00 per day

Schedule: Fri 2–11 PM, Sat 2–11 PM, Sun 1–10 PM

Details: Greet customers, take orders, handle payments, pack takeout, and keep the front area clean. To apply, call or text (206) 805-9365.

If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—weekend and part-time roles in Kent tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.