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Kent
🍽️ Kent, WA Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Part-Time Openings
4 days ago
Kent’s food scene is busy and hiring, especially for weekend and part-time help. If you like working with people and food, these local spots are worth a look.
Server (No Experience Needed) – Family Korean Restaurant
- Employer: Korean restaurant
- Location: Kent, WA (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $17.13 – $35.00 per hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule
- Details: Family-owned spot looking for a part-time server. No experience needed, but you must be 18+, have a valid ID and food handler’s permit. Sundays are required, with flexible hours the rest of the week.
Fresh Cut Produce Clerk – Safeway
- Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)
- Location: Kent, WA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: At least local minimum wage (may be higher based on experience and location)
- Perks: Weekly pay, flexible schedules, associate discounts, potential medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays for eligible employees
- Details: Active, hands-on role cutting and packaging fresh produce, stocking, and helping customers. Good fit if you have some food prep or grocery experience, can stand for long periods, lift up to 40 lbs, and like working on a team.
Front Counter Associate – Angar Indian Kitchen
- Employer: Angar Indian Kitchen
- Location: 26220 116th Ave SE #103, Kent, WA (in person)
- Type: Part-time, weekends
- Pay: $160.00 per day
- Schedule: Fri 2–11 PM, Sat 2–11 PM, Sun 1–10 PM
- Details: Greet customers, take orders, handle payments, pack takeout, and keep the front area clean. To apply, call or text (206) 805-9365.
If one of these looks close to what you want, don’t wait—weekend and part-time roles in Kent tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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