Kent’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and a mix of in-store and office roles. If you like helping people and keeping things organized, these are worth a look.

Employer: SAS Retail Services

SAS Retail Services Location: Kent, WA (multiple retail stores)

(multiple retail stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $22.00/hour

You’ll visit local stores, set up eye-catching displays, manage inventory, and help boost sales for big-name brands. Comes with training, growth opportunities, and flexible hours, plus customizable benefits for eligible teammates.

Employer: Columbia Distributing Company

Location: Kent & Renton, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.65 – $22.00/hour

You’ll stock, rotate, and build displays for beer, wine, spirits, and non-alcoholic drinks in grocery and retail stores. This role is active and physical, includes local travel, and offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation/holidays, and a 401(k) with company match for eligible employees.

Employer: Ravago

Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Office-based role managing assigned customer accounts from order entry through delivery, with a focus on accuracy and strong relationships. Best for someone with export experience and several years in customer service who likes solving problems and keeping complex orders on track.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have similar roles open behind the scenes.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.