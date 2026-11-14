Healthcare hiring around Kent, WA is steady right now, with options from animal care to pediatric and medical equipment support. Here are several solid roles if you like helping patients and working on your feet.

Employer: Sawyer Lake Veterinary Hospital (501c3 clinic)

Sawyer Lake Veterinary Hospital (501c3 clinic) Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$21/hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching, employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

This role is great if you love animals and want variety—cats, dogs, poultry, and pocket pets. You’ll assist in exams and surgery, give meds, help at the front desk, and keep the clinic clean and welcoming.

Employer: Agiliti

Location: Kent, WA (Seattle District)

(Seattle District) Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $37.54 – $60.06/hour (depending on location and experience)

(depending on location and experience) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, Daily Pay, wellness programs

You’ll travel to hospitals and facilities to inspect, maintain, and repair medical devices, helping keep critical equipment ready for patients. Good fit if you have an electronics/biomed/mechanical background and like hands-on technical work with some driving and flexible hours.

Employer: Ashley House NW (nonprofit)

(nonprofit) Location: Kent, WA (South Sound group home)

(South Sound group home) Type: Weekend shifts (every Sat & Sun, 5:45 a.m.–6:00 p.m.)

Weekend shifts (every Sat & Sun, 5:45 a.m.–6:00 p.m.) Pay: $25.89 – $38.47/hour

Benefits (varies by status): Medical, dental, vision, life & disability, HRA, PTO, sick time, holidays, bereavement, shift differentials, 403(b) with match, paid training, parental/family leave

Work in a home-like setting with medically fragile children, youth, and young adults, supporting daily care and community outings. Ideal if you’re a WA-certified CNA wanting meaningful, relationship-based care and experience with higher-acuity pediatrics.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.