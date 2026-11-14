Kent has some very special cats looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, this is a great time to meet a few local sweethearts.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Chops came to RASKC with his siblings and spent time in a foster home getting extra TLC after starting out undersocialized. He’s still a bit shy and will need a calm, quiet home without young children and a family willing to be patient while he settles in and gains confidence.

👉 Meet CHOPS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Adult (about 8 years)

Adult (about 8 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $0 (private rehome)

(private rehome) Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Kent, WA)

Toast is an 8‑year‑old indoor/outdoor tortie who is curious, vocal, and an excellent mouser. She lets you know when she wants food, affection, or to go outside, and loves to sunbathe and hunt field mice in warmer months. Her family loves her but can’t give her the attention she deserves since having a baby, so they’re looking for a new home that can.

👉 Meet Toast and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Location to visit: Pet Adoption Center, 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Hours: Weekdays 12–5 pm; Sat–Sun 12–4 pm

Alex is a gentle, loving kitten who likes to take things slow. She can be nervous in new situations and needs a family who understands she may need time to warm up. Once she trusts you, she’ll be a devoted little friend.

👉 Meet ALEX and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Midnight came to RASKC with her kittens and finished raising them in a foster home. Now that her babies are grown, it’s her turn to find a forever family. Her foster reports she got along with the adults in the home and coexisted with their large‑breed dog, even doing nose‑to‑nose sniffs. As with any multi‑pet home, slow introductions will be important.

👉 Meet MIDNIGHT and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Location to visit: Pet Adoption Center, 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Hours: Weekdays 12–5 pm; Sat–Sun 12–4 pm

Taylor is described as friendly and affectionate. Staff have noticed she seems to do well with other cats, and she’ll do best with a slow, thoughtful introduction to any resident kitties in her new home.

👉 Meet TAYLOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Location to visit: Pet Adoption Center, 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Hours: Weekdays 12–5 pm; Sat–Sun 12–4 pm

Chef is another gentle, loving kitten who prefers a slow approach. He may be nervous at first, but with a patient family he’ll blossom into a very devoted companion once he feels safe.

👉 Meet CHEF and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Orion was brought to RASKC as a tiny bottle baby and raised in foster care. His foster calls him “the sweetest, bravest and cutest black cat you’ll ever meet” and says he is harness, leash, and car trained and absolutely loves the outdoors, from neighborhood walks to road trips.

👉 Meet ORION and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Kent, consider visiting Regional Animal Services of King County or reaching out to Toast’s current family through her listing. Sharing these cats with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find the homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.