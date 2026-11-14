Kent’s roads are busy and so is the local hiring scene. If you like working with your hands or being behind the wheel, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Les Schwab Tire Centers Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $28.00/hour

Work on commercial tires and wheels, from installs and repairs to emergency road service. This is a physical, fast-paced job with on-the-job training, quarterly bonuses, and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, and more) for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Les Schwab Tire Centers

Les Schwab Tire Centers Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $28.00/hour

Focus on brakes, alignments, and suspension work while also handling some tire and TPMS service. Good fit if you like problem-solving on vehicles and want paid training, quarterly bonuses, and a solid benefits package.

Employer: Columbia Distributing Company

Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $29.00 – $31.00/hour DOE

Drive Class A routes moving product and freight between branches with mostly no-touch, drop-and-hook freight. Requires a Class A CDL, offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid vacation, holidays, and potential bonuses.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Kent.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.