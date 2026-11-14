Kent’s warehouses are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, forklifts, and steady hours, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: The Krusteaz Company

The Krusteaz Company Location: Kent, WA (Kent Plant)

Pay: $25.19/hr + $2.25/hr graveyard differential

Type: Full-time, 12-hour graveyard shift (6:00 PM – 6:30 AM)

Full-time, Why it’s worth a look: Union-style warehouse work with forklifts in a food plant, plus strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, 3 weeks PTO, 10 holidays, tuition reimbursement and more. You’ll handle receiving, inventory, and shipping using barcodes and computer systems.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

Location: Kent, WA (228th St South)

Pay: $21.23 – $26.54/hr

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s worth a look: Big global logistics company with room to grow. You’ll load/unload trucks, run a forklift, and support freight forwarding teams while following clear warehouse procedures. Forklift experience is required; warehouse systems and certifications are a plus.

Employer: BENAA SURFACES LLC (Vicostone West Coast Distributor)

Location: 8610 S 212th St, Ste 300, Kent, WA 98031

Pay: From $21.00/hr

Type: Full-time, day shift preferred

Full-time, day shift preferred Why it’s worth a look: Smaller warehouse setting working with quartz slabs. You’ll run a propane counterbalance forklift, help with samples for sales reps, and may drive a non-CDL flatbed truck for deliveries. Paid training and a mix of forklift, warehouse, and light driving work.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.