Manufacturing and warehouse work is steady in Kent, WA right now, with several hands-on roles hiring fast. If you like staying active and working with equipment, these are worth a look.

Employer: LEADING EDGE SCAFFOLD

LEADING EDGE SCAFFOLD Location: Tukwila / Kent area, WA (in person)

Tukwila / Kent area, WA (in person) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week)

(Mon–Fri, ~40 hrs/week) Pay: $21.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision

Hands-on yard role loading/unloading trucks, sorting scaffold parts, and keeping the yard safe and organized. Good fit if you’re reliable, like physical work outdoors, and have (or want) forklift/warehouse experience.

Employer: Priority Wire & Cable Inc

Location: Kent, WA

Kent, WA Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM, overtime possible)

, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM, overtime possible) Pay: $24/hour + sign-on bonus

Benefits: Medical (100% paid for employee & dependents), dental (100% employee), vision, HSA with employer contributions, life & disability, 401(k) + profit sharing, paid holidays & PTO

Active warehouse job cutting wire, using RF scanners/iPads, and handling shipping/receiving. Great if you want strong benefits, steady hours, and don’t mind a busy, non-climate-controlled warehouse with heavy lifting.

Employer: Ricoh

Location: Kent, WA (on-site in warehouse environment)

Kent, WA (on-site in warehouse environment) Type: Full-time , variable shifts, some overtime and travel

, variable shifts, some overtime and travel Pay: Not listed

Technical role supporting robots and automated systems—doing diagnostics, repairs, and preventive maintenance. Best for someone with robotics/mechatronics/electrical background who likes troubleshooting, working with tools, and keeping complex systems running.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, training, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.