Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Kent, WA? These adoptable dogs at Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) are hoping for a loving home.

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Size: Large breed

Large breed Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) Contact: (206) 296-7387

About Sam:

Sam is a classic, high‑energy husky who loves to run and feel free. He’s described as shy, so he’ll do best in a calm, quiet home without younger children. He’s still working on his leash skills and will need a family ready to train and guide him. Sam is also a known escape artist, so a secure yard and careful supervision are a must.

👉 Meet Sam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with white

Black with white Weight/Size: 43 lbs, large breed

43 lbs, large breed Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) Contact: (206) 296-7387

About Baby:

Baby was brought in by a good Samaritan on 11/07/2026. She’s a smart girl who is practicing “sit” at the shelter. Baby is independent, gentle, and loving, but she likes to take things slow and may be nervous in new situations. Once she trusts you, her fun‑loving, spirited side comes out. She’ll do best with a patient family who can give her time to warm up.

👉 Meet Baby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut

Black with brown/red/golden/orange/chestnut Weight/Size: 77 lbs, large breed

77 lbs, large breed Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) Contact: (206) 296-7387

About Stanley:

Stanley is an affectionate lovebug who would be thrilled to cuddle up at home. He’s also independent and enjoys doing his own thing. Full of energy and playful, Stanley does best with lots of exercise and mental activity. He’s still working on his manners, so he’ll need a family ready to continue his training and keep things calm and consistent.

👉 Meet Stanley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog

American Bulldog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Weight/Size: 42 lbs, medium breed

42 lbs, medium breed Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) Contact: (206) 296-7387

About Piggy:

Piggy was brought in by a good Samaritan on 11/04/2026. She’s an adaptable, go‑with‑the‑flow dog who is outgoing and carefree. Piggy is very smart and is practicing “sit” and “shake” at the shelter. She’s also an affectionate lovebug who would be happy to curl up with you after a day of fun. Staff note that she seems to do well in her current setting.

👉 Meet Piggy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/chocolate with white

Brown/chocolate with white Size: Small breed

Small breed Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) Contact: (206) 296-7387

About Diego:

Diego was surrendered by his previous owner on 11/09/2026 due to health changes in the home. They described him as outgoing, loving, and playful. He’s a small, spunky guy who loves food and has a “GREEN” personality at the shelter, meaning he’s adaptable, outgoing, and carefree. Diego is eager to find a new family to love.

👉 Meet Diego and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) at (206) 296-7387 or click the links above to learn more and submit an adoption application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.