Kent’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like face‑to‑face selling, big‑brand foodservice, or flexible contractor work. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: Devine Business Group

Devine Business Group Location: Kent, WA (business‑to‑business, in person)

(business‑to‑business, in person) Salary: $70,000–$90,000+/year (weekly draw + uncapped commission + bonuses)

(weekly draw + uncapped commission + bonuses) Type: Full-time, independent contractor

This role is all about building relationships with local businesses and selling supplemental insurance. Good fit if you’re self‑driven, like owning your schedule, and want high earning potential with strong training and mentorship.

Employer: Sysco

Location: Kent, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

You’ll hunt for new restaurant and foodservice accounts, using data tools and Sysco’s Salesforce platform to target and win business. Great if you enjoy strategic B2B sales, working cross‑functionally, and growing big accounts over time.

Employer: Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Co.

Location: Kent, WA (in person)

Salary: $20,000–$250,000/year , commission‑only (uncapped)

, commission‑only (uncapped) Type: Contract, independent contractor

Help employees choose voluntary benefits during enrollments, with 1‑on‑1 meetings and group sessions. Ideal if you want a flexible schedule, like consultative selling, and are willing to get or use a life & health license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.