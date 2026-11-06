🐱 Playful Kittens & Working Cats Ready for Adoption in Kent, WA

Kent has some wonderful cats waiting for loving homes through Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC). From tiny kittens to a hard‑working barn cat, there may be a perfect match for your home or property.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Fern is a young brown tabby kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and all the fun (and naps!) that come with it, Fern could be the one.

👉 Meet Fern and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Meet Pudding at: Pet Adoption Center, 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Pet Adoption Center, Visiting hours: Weekdays 12–5 pm, Sat–Sun 12–4 pm

Pudding is a sweet little boy who is already welcoming visitors at the Pet Adoption Center. If you stop by during open hours, you can meet him in person and see if he’s the right fit for your family.

👉 Meet Pudding and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Fergie is an adult brown tabby, a great option if you’d like to skip the wild kitten stage. Adult cats often settle into home life more quickly and their personalities are easier to see from the start.

👉 Meet Fergie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Meet Sabrina at: Pet Adoption Center, 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Pet Adoption Center, Visiting hours: Weekdays 12–5 pm, Sat–Sun 12–4 pm

Sabrina is a sleek black kitten who is also available to meet at the Pet Adoption Center. If you’re visiting Pudding, be sure to ask about Sabrina too—you might fall in love with her in person.

👉 Meet Sabrina and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Meet HorseRadish at: Pet Adoption Center, 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032

Pet Adoption Center, Visiting hours: Weekdays 12–5 pm, Sat–Sun 12–4 pm

HorseRadish is described as an adaptable, outgoing, and carefree young cat who “loves to go with the flow” and is eager to find his forever home. If you’re looking for a friendly companion with a fun personality, he’s worth a visit.

👉 Meet HorseRadish and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: Barn Cat Grace (called Grace )

(called ) Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $30

Type: Working Cat / Barn Cat

Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Working cat info: Not socialized with people; will avoid human contact and needs space to feel safe

Not socialized with people; will avoid human contact and needs space to feel safe Barn cat support: For setup tips and resources, email barncatsrus@gmail.com

Grace is a true working cat looking for a job on a property, barn, warehouse, or similar setting where she can use her hunting skills. She is not a lap cat and prefers to keep her distance from people, so she’s best for someone who needs natural pest control and can provide shelter, food, and respect for her space.

👉 Meet Barn Cat Grace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, you can call Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) at (206) 296-7387 or visit the Pet Adoption Center at 21615 64th Ave S, Kent, WA 98032 during open hours. Sharing this list with friends, family, or neighbors in Kent can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.