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Kent

🐶 Playful, Smart & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kent, WA

8 days ago

Looking for a loyal new friend in Kent, WA? These adoptable dogs at Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) are hoping for a safe, loving home.

JANE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TEMqy_1GoNpLIn00
  • Breed: Belgian Malinois
  • Age: Puppy (baby)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)
  • Phone: (206) 296-7387

Jane is a young Belgian Malinois puppy who is just starting to learn about the world. She will need a home where someone is around often to help her through these important early days.

What we know from the shelter:

  • She is not yet potty trained or crate trained and will need patient teaching.
  • She needs consistent training and socialization so she can grow into a confident companion with people and other animals.
  • She will do best with someone ready to give her time, structure, and gentle TLC as she learns.

If you’re ready for the fun (and work!) of raising a smart, active puppy, Jane could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

EMBER

  • Breed: Belgian Malinois
  • Age: Puppy (baby)
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)
  • Phone: (206) 296-7387

Ember is another bright Belgian Malinois puppy looking for a family who can guide her as she grows.

From her listing:

  • She is a young puppy and needs someone available often during the day.
  • She will need steady socialization with people and other animals.
  • Like most puppies, she is not yet potty or crate trained and will need patient, positive training.
  • She’ll thrive with a family ready to give her structure, kindness, and plenty of attention.

If you love active, intelligent dogs and are ready to invest in training, Ember may be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet

PETUNIA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pOZ7a_1GoNpLIn00
  • Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
  • Age: Adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
  • Size: Small breed
  • Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)
  • Phone: (206) 296-7387

Petunia is a small adult poodle mix who was brought in by an Animal Control Officer and is now ready for a fresh start.

From her shelter notes:

  • She is very smart and is practicing cues like “sit” and “lay down.”
  • She is an affectionate lovebug who enjoys cuddling.
  • She has lots of energy and loves to play.
  • She tends to calm down when the people around her stay calm.
  • She will do best with regular exercise and mental enrichment to keep her busy and happy.

If you’re looking for a clever, loving small dog who enjoys both playtime and snuggles, Petunia could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kent, WA, please consider visiting Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) or calling (206) 296-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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