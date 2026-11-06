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🐶 Playful, Smart & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kent, WA
Looking for a loyal new friend in Kent, WA? These adoptable dogs at Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) are hoping for a safe, loving home.
JANE
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)
- Phone: (206) 296-7387
Jane is a young Belgian Malinois puppy who is just starting to learn about the world. She will need a home where someone is around often to help her through these important early days.
What we know from the shelter:
- She is not yet potty trained or crate trained and will need patient teaching.
- She needs consistent training and socialization so she can grow into a confident companion with people and other animals.
- She will do best with someone ready to give her time, structure, and gentle TLC as she learns.
If you’re ready for the fun (and work!) of raising a smart, active puppy, Jane could be a great match.
👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
EMBER
- Breed: Belgian Malinois
- Age: Puppy (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)
- Phone: (206) 296-7387
Ember is another bright Belgian Malinois puppy looking for a family who can guide her as she grows.
From her listing:
- She is a young puppy and needs someone available often during the day.
- She will need steady socialization with people and other animals.
- Like most puppies, she is not yet potty or crate trained and will need patient, positive training.
- She’ll thrive with a family ready to give her structure, kindness, and plenty of attention.
If you love active, intelligent dogs and are ready to invest in training, Ember may be the perfect fit.
👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PETUNIA
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Size: Small breed
- Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)
- Phone: (206) 296-7387
Petunia is a small adult poodle mix who was brought in by an Animal Control Officer and is now ready for a fresh start.
From her shelter notes:
- She is very smart and is practicing cues like “sit” and “lay down.”
- She is an affectionate lovebug who enjoys cuddling.
- She has lots of energy and loves to play.
- She tends to calm down when the people around her stay calm.
- She will do best with regular exercise and mental enrichment to keep her busy and happy.
If you’re looking for a clever, loving small dog who enjoys both playtime and snuggles, Petunia could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Kent, WA, please consider visiting Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) or calling (206) 296-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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