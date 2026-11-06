🐶 Playful, Smart & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Kent, WA

Looking for a loyal new friend in Kent, WA? These adoptable dogs at Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Jane is a young Belgian Malinois puppy who is just starting to learn about the world. She will need a home where someone is around often to help her through these important early days.

What we know from the shelter:

She is not yet potty trained or crate trained and will need patient teaching.

and will need patient teaching. She needs consistent training and socialization so she can grow into a confident companion with people and other animals.

so she can grow into a confident companion with people and other animals. She will do best with someone ready to give her time, structure, and gentle TLC as she learns.

If you’re ready for the fun (and work!) of raising a smart, active puppy, Jane could be a great match.

👉 Meet Jane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Belgian Malinois

Belgian Malinois Age: Puppy (baby)

Puppy (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Ember is another bright Belgian Malinois puppy looking for a family who can guide her as she grows.

From her listing:

She is a young puppy and needs someone available often during the day.

and needs someone available often during the day. She will need steady socialization with people and other animals.

with people and other animals. Like most puppies, she is not yet potty or crate trained and will need patient, positive training.

and will need patient, positive training. She’ll thrive with a family ready to give her structure, kindness, and plenty of attention.

If you love active, intelligent dogs and are ready to invest in training, Ember may be the perfect fit.

👉 Meet Ember and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Size: Small breed

Small breed Shelter: Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC)

Phone: (206) 296-7387

Petunia is a small adult poodle mix who was brought in by an Animal Control Officer and is now ready for a fresh start.

From her shelter notes:

She is very smart and is practicing cues like “sit” and “lay down.”

and is practicing cues like and She is an affectionate lovebug who enjoys cuddling.

who enjoys cuddling. She has lots of energy and loves to play.

and loves to play. She tends to calm down when the people around her stay calm .

. She will do best with regular exercise and mental enrichment to keep her busy and happy.

If you’re looking for a clever, loving small dog who enjoys both playtime and snuggles, Petunia could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Petunia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Kent, WA, please consider visiting Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) or calling (206) 296-7387 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.