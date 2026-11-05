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Kent
📅 Dino stories & crafts for kids ages 3–8 in Kent
6 days ago
📅 Dinosaur stories & crafts for kids in Kent
Celebrate Dinovember with a fun library event featuring dinosaur-themed stories, songs, and simple crafts.
- For kids ages 3–8, with an adult caregiver
- No registration required
- Space is limited – first come, first seated, so plan to arrive a bit early
- Sponsored by the Friends of the Kent Libraries
- The library is open 11:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event
- Dress for a mess – activities may include paint, water, or glue
Just show up with your dino-loving kiddo and be ready for stories, songs, and crafting time.
More Info: Dinosaur Stories and Crafts | King County Library ...
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