📅 Dino stories & crafts for kids ages 3–8 in Kent

📅 Dinosaur stories & crafts for kids in Kent Celebrate Dinovember with a fun library event featuring dinosaur-themed stories, songs, and simple crafts. For kids ages 3–8 , with an adult caregiver

, with an No registration required

Space is limited – first come, first seated, so plan to arrive a bit early

– first come, first seated, so plan to arrive a bit early Sponsored by the Friends of the Kent Libraries

The library is open 11:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event

on the day of the event Dress for a mess – activities may include paint, water, or glue Just show up with your dino-loving kiddo and be ready for stories, songs, and crafting time.

More Info: Dinosaur Stories and Crafts | King County Library ...