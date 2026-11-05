Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Kent

📅 Dino stories & crafts for kids ages 3–8 in Kent

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H494L_1GnzfLVy00

📅 Dinosaur stories & crafts for kids in Kent

Celebrate Dinovember with a fun library event featuring dinosaur-themed stories, songs, and simple crafts.

  • For kids ages 3–8, with an adult caregiver
  • No registration required
  • Space is limited – first come, first seated, so plan to arrive a bit early
  • Sponsored by the Friends of the Kent Libraries
  • The library is open 11:00am–6:00pm on the day of the event
  • Dress for a mess – activities may include paint, water, or glue

Just show up with your dino-loving kiddo and be ready for stories, songs, and crafting time.

More Info: Dinosaur Stories and Crafts | King County Library ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments