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🚌 Kent, WA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities
Kent’s a busy hub for moving people, packages, and freight, so driving jobs here stay in demand. If you like being on the road and want steady work, these local openings are worth a look.
Delivery Driver – 1099 Independent Contractor
- Employer: PML Logistics
- Location: Kent, WA
- Type: Full-time or part-time, 1099 contractor (use your own vehicle)
- Pay: $1.75 per package (+ $0.40 for extra packages to the same address); Spanish listing notes about $25–$30/hour depending on volume
Sort packages around 6:00 AM, load your own car, and run your route the next morning. You pick how many packages you take (20–300), no background check, and you can start ASAP. Team speaks English, Spanish, and Mandarin.
CDL-A Driver – New Car Delivery (Night Shift)
- Employer: Trekker Logistics
- Location: Kent, WA (local Seattle–Tacoma routes)
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: $300–$400 per day, paid every Friday (direct deposit)
Haul new cars from Kent to area dealerships using a Freightliner day cab with a 5-car flatbed. Night shift 6pm–6am, no prior car-hauling experience needed, and you get paid training, PTO, fuel card, and a passenger ride-along program.
CDL A Driver – Home Daily / End Dump
- Employer: Forret Trucking
- Location: Based in Kent, WA (runs to Camby, IN)
- Type: Full-time, on the road
- Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week + $1,000–$4,000 retention bonus (paid over 1–2 years)
Drive an automatic Kenworth T880 with an end dump on steady lanes. Run 5 loads/week to be home every night, or 7 loads/week for more miles and a few nights out but home every weekend. 2+ years CDL A required; end dump experience is a plus but they may train the right person. Includes 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, disability, and referral bonus.
Armored Van Driver / Cash Courier
- Employer: Empyreal Logistics
- Location: Kent, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a lightweight armored vehicle, pick up and deliver cash and coin, and help load/unload ATMs. You’ll use handheld scanners, do pre/post-trip checks, and interact with customers, so professionalism and trustworthiness are key. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license with a clean record, and be able to lift 50–75 lbs.
If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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