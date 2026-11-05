🚌 Kent, WA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Opportunities

Kent’s a busy hub for moving people, packages, and freight, so driving jobs here stay in demand. If you like being on the road and want steady work, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: PML Logistics

PML Logistics Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time or part-time, 1099 contractor (use your own vehicle)

Full-time or part-time, (use your own vehicle) Pay: $1.75 per package (+ $0.40 for extra packages to the same address); Spanish listing notes about $25–$30/hour depending on volume

Sort packages around 6:00 AM, load your own car, and run your route the next morning. You pick how many packages you take (20–300), no background check, and you can start ASAP. Team speaks English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

Employer: Trekker Logistics

Trekker Logistics Location: Kent, WA (local Seattle–Tacoma routes)

(local Seattle–Tacoma routes) Type: Full-time , on the road

, on the road Pay: $300–$400 per day, paid every Friday (direct deposit)

Haul new cars from Kent to area dealerships using a Freightliner day cab with a 5-car flatbed. Night shift 6pm–6am, no prior car-hauling experience needed, and you get paid training, PTO, fuel card, and a passenger ride-along program.

Employer: Forret Trucking

Location: Based in Kent, WA (runs to Camby, IN)

Based in (runs to Camby, IN) Type: Full-time , on the road

, on the road Pay: $1,200–$1,500 per week + $1,000–$4,000 retention bonus (paid over 1–2 years)

Drive an automatic Kenworth T880 with an end dump on steady lanes. Run 5 loads/week to be home every night, or 7 loads/week for more miles and a few nights out but home every weekend. 2+ years CDL A required; end dump experience is a plus but they may train the right person. Includes 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, disability, and referral bonus.

Employer: Empyreal Logistics

Location: Kent, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive a lightweight armored vehicle, pick up and deliver cash and coin, and help load/unload ATMs. You’ll use handheld scanners, do pre/post-trip checks, and interact with customers, so professionalism and trustworthiness are key. Must be 21+, have a valid driver’s license with a clean record, and be able to lift 50–75 lbs.

If one of these fits your schedule and license, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.