🏭 Kent, WA Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Kent’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with roles open from entry-level packing to hands-on robotics and leadership. If you like working with your hands and seeing real results, these are worth a look.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: Kent, WA (on-site, fulfillment/distribution center)

(on-site, fulfillment/distribution center) Type: Full-time apprenticeship

Salary: $56,160 – $57,200 per year

Learn to work on high-tech conveyor, robotics, and automation systems while you earn. This structured program mixes classroom, lab, and on-the-job training—great if you’re mechanically inclined and want a long-term technical career.

Employer: The Krusteaz Company

Location: Kent, WA (indoor production plant)

(indoor production plant) Type: Full-time, hourly

Pay: $25.19/hour + $0.50 raise after 60 days + quarterly bonuses up to 7%

Hands-on role packing and stacking food products, running packaging equipment, and keeping lines clean and safe. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match) and steady work if you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet.

Employer: NextDeavor (hiring for a manufacturing client)

(hiring for a manufacturing client) Location: Kent, WA (on-site, swing shift)

(on-site, swing shift) Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay Range: $87,050 – $145,250 per year

Lead a production team on 10-hour, Monday–Thursday swing shifts, driving safety, quality, and continuous improvement. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s degree, 3+ years of manufacturing leadership, and experience with Lean/Kaizen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills from one plant often transfer well to another.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.