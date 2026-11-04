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Kent
🚌 Kent, WA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
3 days ago
Kent’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.
CDL Class A Driver – Auto Transport (Night Shift)
- Employer: Trekker Logistics
- Location: Kent, WA (on the road, local routes along I‑5)
- Pay: $300–$400 per day (paid every Friday)
- Type: Contract, Full‑time (1099), night shift 6pm–6am, 6 days/week
- Why it’s worth a look: Local auto transport of new cars on a flatbed (not a big car hauler), no experience needed and paid training. Fuel card and safety gear provided; good fit if you’re reliable, detail‑oriented, and want to learn the car hauling business.
Driver – Nutrition Services (4.5 hrs/day)
- Employer: Kent School District
- Location: Kent, WA
- Pay: $32.96–$37.23 per hour
- Type: Continuing, 4.5 hours/day, 189‑day classified calendar
- Why it’s worth a look: Short daytime schedule with school‑year hours, driving for the district’s nutrition services team. Good if you want steady part‑time work with a public school system focused on equity, excellence, and community.
Septic Pump Truck Driver
- Employer: Drain Pro Plumbing Inc
- Location: Kent, WA (on the road)
- Pay: $28.00–$35.00 per hour
- Type: Full‑time (commercial truck driving)
- Why it’s worth a look: Drive specialized septic pump trucks serving homes and businesses, with a focus on environmental and community health. Involves route driving, handling hazardous materials safely, and working in a fast‑paced, hands‑on role.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—open roles can shift fast, and it’s easier to tweak a good lead than start from scratch.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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