🚧 Kent WA Skilled Trades Jobs with $40+ Hourly Pay (Multiple Roles)

Kent’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid hourly pay and year‑round local work. If you like working with your hands and being home every night, these are worth a look.

Employer: High's Trailer Repair

High's Trailer Repair Location: Kent, WA (8003 S 222nd St)

(8003 S 222nd St) Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30)

Pay: $34.00 – $43.00 per hour + overtime + end-of-year bonus

Steady 40-hour weeks, no flat-rate pay, and no mandatory weekends. You’ll do prep, bodywork, fiberglass repair, and spraying on heavy trucks and commercial fleets in a clean, well-ventilated shop with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and paid holidays after 90 days.

Employer: The Doorman Service Company

The Doorman Service Company Location: Kent, WA (downtown Kent shop, work across King & Pierce County)

(downtown Kent shop, work across King & Pierce County) Type: Full-time, W2

Pay: $26.00 – $42.00 per hour, depending on experience

Install and repair residential and commercial garage doors with a 45+ year local company. No garage door experience needed—construction, mechanical, or general labor backgrounds transfer well. Company-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 4% match, PTO, paid holidays, bonus opportunities, truck, tools, and uniform all included.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good shops often grow their crews from solid local hires.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.