Kent’s customer service scene is busy right now, with options from pizza shops to big retail and call centers. If you like talking to people and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's – Team Honey Badger

Domino's – Location: 715 E Main St, Kent, OH

Type: Full-time (hiring especially for evenings and late nights )

(hiring especially for ) Pay: Starting at $12/hour, with raises as you complete training

Fun, fast-paced job taking orders, making pizzas, running the register, and keeping the store clean. No experience needed, flexible schedules, strong training, and real chances to move up into leadership.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Kent, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + team member discount)

Morning role helping keep grocery shelves stocked, organized, and looking good while helping customers find what they need. Comes with weekly pay, store discount, benefits options, and growth programs if you want to build a retail career.

Employer: Home Genius Exteriors

Location: Kent, OH (in-office in Streetsboro, OH)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50/hour + bonuses and commissions (uncapped)

Answer inbound calls, talk with potential customers, and set appointments for the sales team. Includes paid training, weekly pay, bonuses, commissions, and medical insurance after 30 days, with clear paths to higher-earning roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift, benefit, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.