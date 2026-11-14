Healthcare hiring around Kent, OH is steady right now, especially for hands-on patient care in clinics and home health. If you like direct patient contact and flexible schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio Location: Kent, OH (Kent Health Center)

(Kent Health Center) Type: Full-time (37.5 hrs/week)

Pay/Bonus: $1,000 hiring incentive (paid in two parts for eligible full-time hires)

Support patients through their visit with vitals, lab work, rooming, and education in a busy reproductive health clinic. Union position with strong benefits (PTO, medical, dental, vision, disability, 401(k) match, paid holidays) and extra pay for certified bilingual staff.

Employer: TeamWork by Portage DD (placement with Legacy agency)

TeamWork by Portage DD (placement with Legacy agency) Location: Kent, OH (in-home, near Kent State)

(in-home, near Kent State) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $25.00 – $56.00 per hour

Provide in-home nursing support for adults with disabilities, with an urgent need for nights and alternating weekend shifts for a client in Kent. Good fit if you’re an RN or LPN who wants steady hours in one home instead of facility work.

Employer: Expand Health at Home

Location: Summit & Portage County (based out of Kent, OH)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $45.00 – $50.00 per visit

Join a fast-growing home health team focused on patient outcomes, providing OT treatments in patients’ homes. Offers mileage reimbursement, 401(k) match, health/vision/dental, PTO, and flexible scheduling for licensed COTAs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often have similar roles opening up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.