🏥 Kent, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Kent’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local care homes. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several ways to plug in and grow.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Kent, OH (travel across local district)

(travel across local district) Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus

Application window closes: 01/04/2027

You’ll float between CVS stores in the district, filling in for pharmacy managers, overseeing safe dispensing, counseling patients, and giving immunizations. Good fit if you like variety, can travel locally, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: Tamarack Ridge Health & Rehabilitation

Tamarack Ridge Health & Rehabilitation Location: Kent/Brimfield border , also covering Boulder Crossing in Streetsboro, OH

, also covering Boulder Crossing in Type: Part-time, Nights

Brand new skilled nursing facility looking for a licensed Respiratory Therapist to handle ABGs, high-flow therapy, trachs, and vent management/weaning. Great if you want specialized respiratory work in long-term care with a smaller, team-focused setting.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Location: Kent, OH

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM, rotational weekends

Pay: From $20.00/hour + potential annual bonus

Day-shift role drawing blood, processing specimens, and handling patient data in a lab setting. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), 401(k) with match, paid time off, education assistance, and career growth paths.

Employer: A Brighter Future Home Care

Location: Kent, OH 44240

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour

Work directly with individuals with disabilities in home and community settings—helping with daily living, cooking, vital signs, and life skills. Flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, and on-the-job training make this a solid option if you have at least a year of caregiving experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.