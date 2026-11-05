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Kent
🏥 Kent, OH Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
3 days ago
Kent’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local care homes. If you’re in patient care or support, there are several ways to plug in and grow.
District Support Pharmacist (Full Time)
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Kent, OH (travel across local district)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus
- Application window closes: 01/04/2027
You’ll float between CVS stores in the district, filling in for pharmacy managers, overseeing safe dispensing, counseling patients, and giving immunizations. Good fit if you like variety, can travel locally, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).
Respiratory Therapist – PT Nights (Dual Facility)
- Employer: Tamarack Ridge Health & Rehabilitation
- Location: Kent/Brimfield border, also covering Boulder Crossing in Streetsboro, OH
- Type: Part-time, Nights
Brand new skilled nursing facility looking for a licensed Respiratory Therapist to handle ABGs, high-flow therapy, trachs, and vent management/weaning. Great if you want specialized respiratory work in long-term care with a smaller, team-focused setting.
Phlebotomist I
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Kent, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM – 4:00 PM, rotational weekends
- Pay: From $20.00/hour + potential annual bonus
Day-shift role drawing blood, processing specimens, and handling patient data in a lab setting. Comes with Day 1 medical (for 30+ hrs), 401(k) with match, paid time off, education assistance, and career growth paths.
DSP (Direct Support Professional)
- Employer: A Brighter Future Home Care
- Location: Kent, OH 44240
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00/hour
Work directly with individuals with disabilities in home and community settings—helping with daily living, cooking, vital signs, and life skills. Flexible hours, mileage reimbursement, and on-the-job training make this a solid option if you have at least a year of caregiving experience.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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