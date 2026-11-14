CHESTERTOWN — Democrats Sam Shoge, John Carroll and Thad Bench won all three Kent County commissioner seats, defeating Republican incumbents John Price, Albert Nickerson and Ron Fithian.

Shoge received 4,352 votes, followed by Carroll with 4,039 and Bench with 4,003. Price received 3,883 votes, Nickerson had 3,840 and Fithian had 3,717. Bench finished 120 votes ahead of Price for the third seat.

The outcome reversed the election night standings, when the three incumbents held the top spots before mail-in and provisional ballots were added.

Commissioner-elect Carroll thanked supporters, volunteers and donors.

“It was a full sweep. We swept all three seats of the county commissioners here in Kent County, and I'm just so excited and so humbled by this,” Carroll said.

“I am so thankful, and I can't wait to get started, get to work, and make big things happen. I am here to work for you, Kent County.”

Shoge also said he was “thrilled” by the outcome.

In a statement Friday, Price congratulated the winners and thanked his fellow commissioners, county employees, family and supporters.

“I have truly enjoyed serving as a Commissioner and I am very proud of our accomplishments over the last four years,” Price said.

Price said the outgoing commissioners were leaving the county with almost $31 million in cash reserves, describing its financial position as its best ever.

He also cautioned that the incoming commissioners would face challenges carrying out their plans, particularly as state budget shortfalls affect local government.

“I offer friendly congratulations to our three new Commissioners, who have worked very hard during this process to earn Kent County’s vote,” Price said. “I challenge you to make decisions in the best interest of our county as a whole and to safeguard our county’s good standing.”