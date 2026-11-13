Most of us often drive past the Garnet Elementary School in Chestertown. Many of us don’t know who Henry Highland Garnet was or why the school is named for him. He was, in fact, one of the most important leaders of the abolitionist movement in the 19th century and one of the few Kent County natives to achieve a national reputation.

Henry Highland Garnet was born a slave on December 23, 1815 on a farm located on what is now Old Morgnec Road between Millington and Chestertown. When he was about nine-years-old his family was given permission to attend a funeral in Delaware, after which they escaped — aided by Quakers and hiding in the false bottom of a farm wagon — to Wilmington, Delaware.

From there the Quakers helped them make their way to Philadelphia and then to New York City. There the family abandoned their slave names and took the name Garnet. Some have speculated that Garnet was the name of the Quaker family who helped them escape. Henry attended the African Free School in New York for a few years but left school to become a cabin boy on a ship sailing from New York to Havana.

While he was away at sea his family was found by slave catchers from Maryland. His mother escaped by jumping from a second story window and was hidden by neighbors. His father bluffed his way out but his younger sister was captured and brought back to Kent County. Henry later purchased his sister out of slavery and the family was reunited.

He was able to continue his education, which was very difficult for an African-American in the 1830s. After attending several schools he ended up at the Oneida Institute in Whitesboro, New York. This was an institution established by the Presbyterian Church which, amid great controversy, had begun to admit African-Americans. Henry became a Presbyterian and was ordained to the ministry about 1839 as pastor of the Liberty Presbyterian Church in Troy, New York. He became a very effective orator for the abolitionist cause and was a prominent leader in the American Anti-Slavery Society — which had been organized by William Lloyd Garrison — and the American Colonization Society — which sought to re-settle freed slaves in West Africa.

In 1843, Garnet delivered a very famous speech to the National Negro Convention in Buffalo called “A Call to Rebellion.” The radicalism of this speech caused the abolitionist leaders — Garrison and Frederick Douglass — to break with Garnet, fearing that he would alienate white supporters. He traveled to England and Scotland and became renowned as a spellbinding orator. Later, during the Civil War, Queen Victoria gave him credit for galvanizing the British people against slavery and against the Confederacy.

Returning to New York City, he became pastor of the Shiloh Presbyterian Church (now the St. James Presbyterian Church) where he served until 1863. He then turned to the task of recruiting African-Americans into the Union Army. He came to Washington, DC to support these “Colored Troops” who were often subjected to harsh discrimination in the Army. He founded the Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church in Washington — still a thriving congregation.

It was then the custom to have ecumenical worship services in the chamber mof the House of Representatives from time to time. In 1865 Abraham Lincoln suggested that Garnet be asked to speak at this service to celebrate the recent adoption by Congress of the 13th Amendment, abolishing slavery in the United States. His sermon, entitled “Let the Monster Perish,” was delivered on Lincoln’s birthday — February 12, 1865 — in the presence of many members of Congress and members of the public. It is often said that Garnet was the first African-American to address the US Congress, but that is not quite correct. He was the first African-American to speak in the halls of Congress, but it was at a worship service held in the House of Representatives chamber.

Garnet was appointed the US Minister to Liberia by President James Garfield in 1881 and, fulfilling a life-long dream, he went to Africa. He died shortly after his arrival, however, and is buried in Monrovia, Liberia.

I think it is wonderful that the local elementary school is named for a distinguished native of Kent County who deserves to be much better known. And I’m very glad that when the Kent County schools were integrated in the late 1960s the name of a former all-Black school was retained for the newly integrated school.

Rev. John T. Ames, PhD, is a retired Presbyterian pastor who lives in Chestertown.