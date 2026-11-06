Shoge takes lead in Kent commissioners race — Price and Nickerson hold next two spots as mail-in ballot counting resumes

CHESTERTOWN — Democrat Sam Shoge moved into first place in the race for three Kent County commissioner seats Thursday after mail-in ballots were added to the unofficial count. Republican incumbents John F. Price and Albert Nickerson held the next two spots, with Nickerson just 37 votes ahead of Democrat John T. Carroll for the third seat.

Shoge had 3,915 votes as of 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections. Price had 3,712 votes, followed by Nickerson with 3,676 and Carroll with 3,639. Democrat Thad L. Bench had 3,606 votes, and Republican incumbent Ron Fithian had 3,559.

All three Republican incumbents held the top spots on election night after all 10 Election Day precincts reported. Shoge was then 135 votes behind Fithian for third place. The latest count included 771 mail-in votes for Shoge and 280 for Fithian, who fell to sixth place.

The six candidates were separated by 356 votes, with 153 votes between Nickerson in third and Fithian in sixth. The totals included early voting, Election Day and mail-in votes counted so far. No provisional ballot results had been reported.

Mail-in ballot counting resumed Thursday after a pause on Election Day, the state board said. Local boards are scheduled to begin reviewing and counting provisional ballots Nov. 12. The state results website updates every 10 minutes as local boards report new totals.

The state board listed 25 votes under “other write-ins” in the commissioners race. Election officials initially report write-ins as a combined total because scanners record the marked oval without reading the name. Local boards review those ballots by hand and report totals for each certified write-in candidate before certifying results.

Local boards certify their results after verifying the count. The state election calendar lists Nov. 13 for local boards to transmit certified results. Counties that finish counting after that date have 48 hours to send them. The statewide certification deadline is Dec. 3.