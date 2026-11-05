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Sports
Athlete of the Week
By Will Bontrager,4 days ago
Kent County Parks and Recreation Athletes of the Week are chosen from various youth teams throughout the county and are selected each week by coaching staff.
Their dedication, passion and outstanding performances have left a lasting impact on their respective teams, and Kent County couldn’t be prouder.
Let’s give them a round of applause and show our support for their incredible achievements!