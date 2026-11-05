Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Sports

Athlete of the Week

By Will Bontrager,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JKYBV_1GnOIh4400

Kent County Parks and Recreation Athletes of the Week are chosen from various youth teams throughout the county and are selected each week by coaching staff.

Their dedication, passion and outstanding performances have left a lasting impact on their respective teams, and Kent County couldn’t be prouder.

Let’s give them a round of applause and show our support for their incredible achievements!

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments