Cecilton home condemned after propane explosion; no one injured

CECILTON – Building inspectors have condemned a home near Cecilton after a propane explosion knocked the house off of its foundation Monday, causing an estimated $1 million in damage and displacing two residents, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

No one was injured in the blast, which occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Budds Landing Road, east of Cecilton, fire officials reported.

“Fortunately, the homeowners happened to be in the garage – outside of the blast zone – and there was an open door, which gave them egress,” said Master Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver J. Alkire, an agency spokesman who also served as one of the MOSFM detectives conducting the on-scene investigation.

Friends of the homeowners are assisting the displaced couple, according to Alkire.

Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company firefighters and other first responders - including a collapsed rescue team from New Castle County in Delaware - rushed to the residence after the homeowners reported the explosion, fire officials reported.

“Firefighters discovered a small fire in the basement and were able to contain it quickly. The home sustained extensive structural damage,” Alkire said, adding that Cecil County Department of Permits and Inspections agents condemned the home after accessing the damage.

The investigation is continuing.

"We are confident the propane leak happened in the basement. We are going to pinpoint the source of the leak. We will be working with the homeowners and the insurance company," Alkire outlined.

As of Monday night, MOSFM officials had not released the names of the displaced residents.