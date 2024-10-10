A sign of the season

ROCK HALL — According to the season, The Garden Club of Rock Hall decorated the Main Street planters, the street and Rock Hall welcome sign prior to the 2024 Rock Hall FallFest.

{span}Linda Waal, member of the club said{/span} they decorated with chrysanthemums, hay bales, pumpkins, corn stalks and seasonal signage.

The club has served the community since 1962 and is dedicated to the beautification of Rock Hall and the promotion of local gardening.

If you have an interest in joining their club visit their website at https://gcrh.weebly.com or find them on Facebook.

You don’t have to live in Rock Hall to be a member either.