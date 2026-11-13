💰 Free winter coats for kids at Kent County Public Library!

The library is teaming up with Operation Warm and the Delaware Division of Libraries to give out brand-new winter coats to children in need.

Event: Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids

When: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 1:30–3:30 p.m.

Where: Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, 19901

How to get a coat:

Register between December 1–10 (opens 9 a.m. on Dec. 1 )

(opens ) Call (302) 744-1919 or register online at www.delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/17912368

or register online at Coats are free , brand new, and available in sizes 4, 5/6, 7/8, 10/12, and 14/16

, brand new, and available in sizes One coat per registered child , while supplies last

, while supplies last Children must be present and with a parent or legal guardian

and with a Advance registration is required — no walk-ins.

For questions or to sign up, contact (302) 744-1919 or visit the event page online.