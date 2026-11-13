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Dover
📢 Free brand-new winter coats for kids on Dec. 13
10 days ago
💰 Free winter coats for kids at Kent County Public Library!
The library is teaming up with Operation Warm and the Delaware Division of Libraries to give out brand-new winter coats to children in need.
Event: Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids
When: Sunday, December 13, 2026, 1:30–3:30 p.m.
Where: Kent County Public Library, 497 S. Red Haven Lane, Dover, 19901
How to get a coat:
- Register between December 1–10 (opens 9 a.m. on Dec. 1)
- Call (302) 744-1919 or register online at www.delawarelibraries.libcal.com/event/17912368
- Coats are free, brand new, and available in sizes 4, 5/6, 7/8, 10/12, and 14/16
- One coat per registered child, while supplies last
- Children must be present and with a parent or legal guardian
- Advance registration is required — no walk-ins.
For questions or to sign up, contact (302) 744-1919 or visit the event page online.
More Info: Operation Warm: Free Coats for Kids Kent County L...
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