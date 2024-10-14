Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • KENS 5 Eyewitness News

    Suspect accused of hitting off-duty deputy with his car arrested

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ann Caldwell
    1d ago
    cvf'cffccffcccfcfcccccfcfccfcffcffffcffcfvfcffffcfcffffcvfffffcfvfffffffffvffffffffvff ffcffcfffcvfvffffcf ff_fff'vfvffffccffff fffffffcff_f fffff f_f fffcfcfffffvff_fffvffc ffffc_fc_ffccffff'ffcffcfffffcffcff : f : >jk6jjnnyh h4 4253332
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida20 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Teens notice woman in a nearby car mouthing something to them and immediately dial 911
    Upworthy4 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    Suzanne Clark Simpson’s heartbreaking call she made the night she was last seen – as mom shares fears about the realtor
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady21 hours ago
    Tycoon's Wife Last Seen in Pic Taken at Country Club Hours Before Vanishing
    TMZ4 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard22 hours ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Heroic 13-year-old girl held baby over her head in attempt to save him before he tragically died
    face2faceafrica.com3 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    Carnival Responds to Complaint About Dining Room Dress Code: "Are These Allowed?"
    J. Souza11 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Timothy Smith Shares Details About Diddy's 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today15 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Couple Found Dead in Manassas Basement During Welfare Check
    The Inside Scoop - PWC1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Meet The Energetic & Cuddly Puppy Found Abandoned Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney17 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz10 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Migrants excluded from metro Denver homeless count report
    David Heitz19 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy