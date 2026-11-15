Kenosha has a steady flow of driving and delivery jobs right now, from CDL routes to lighter local runs. If you like being on the road and getting home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time, Owner-Operator

Pay: Competitive settlements (exact rate not listed)

Run your own tractor on local/regional dry van routes and be home most nights. You’ll partner closely with dispatch for steady loads, fuel support programs, and handle your own inspections, logs, and basic maintenance.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time, Regional

Pay: Not listed

Drive late-model equipment on multi-stop regional routes with hands-on loading/unloading. Good fit if you want steady miles, don’t mind physical work, and are comfortable with ELDs and DOT/FMCSA rules.

Employer: RG&T Solutions

RG&T Solutions Location: Kenosha, WI (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Deliver paint and coatings to commercial, professional, and retail customers using company vehicles. This role mixes driving with customer service, loading/unloading, and working closely with the warehouse and sales teams.

Employer: Boucher Automotive Group (Gordie Boucher Ford of Kenosha, Inc)

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$20 per hour

Move vehicles between locations for a well-known, family-owned dealership group. Light driving work with some lifting (up to 50 lbs), plus a chance to grow within one of Wisconsin’s largest dealership groups.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.