Kenosha’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand for nurse practitioners and mental health pros. If you’re licensed in Wisconsin and open to flexible or in-person work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of ) Location: Kenosha County, WI (covers all zip codes, home and virtual visits)

(covers all zip codes, home and virtual visits) Type: Per diem (listed as INTERNSHIP on posting)

Per diem (listed as on posting) Pay: $2,400–$10,000/month potential, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment

You’ll do 60‑minute in‑home or virtual health assessments focused on chronic conditions, gaps in care, and keeping members out of the hospital. Good fit if you like flexible, field‑based work, can offer at least 25 availability slots/month (~37 hours), and are comfortable working autonomously with EHRs.

Employer: Pine Meadows Recovery

Location: Kenosha, WI (in person)

(in person) Type: Not stated (likely ongoing/regular role)

Not stated (likely ongoing/regular role) Pay: $50.00–$90.00 per hour

Join a treatment center focused on mental health and addiction in a calm, natural setting. You’ll handle psych evaluations, med management, crisis intervention, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team to support adults, seniors, and people with developmental disabilities.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.