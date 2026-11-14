Kenosha has some strong leadership roles open right now, from public health to manufacturing and trades. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.

Pieper Electric, Inc. Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily field and department operations for industrial electrical service work. You’ll handle manpower planning, safety, billing, and customer relationships while mentoring field leaders and driving productivity across multiple sites.

Employer: U-C Coatings, LLC

Location: Kenosha, WI (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee four manufacturing sites plus supply chain, sourcing, logistics, and customer service for a specialty coatings company. This role is hands-on in the plant, owns operating performance, and comes with a solid benefits package (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: Kenosha County Public Health

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time, senior county leadership role

Full-time, senior county leadership role Salary: $97,323 – $115,861 hiring range (pay grade up to $134,398 )

(pay grade up to ) Application deadline: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 12:00 noon

Second-in-command for the county health division, guiding daily operations, staff, grants, and data-driven public health strategy. Great fit if you have public health leadership experience and want to shape policy, programs, and community health outcomes.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application or save it for later this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.