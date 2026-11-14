undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Kenosha executive & management roles with multiple openings
Kenosha has some strong leadership roles open right now, from public health to manufacturing and trades. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.
Project Manager – Electrical Industrial Service
- Employer: Pieper Electric, Inc.
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily field and department operations for industrial electrical service work. You’ll handle manpower planning, safety, billing, and customer relationships while mentoring field leaders and driving productivity across multiple sites.
Director of Operations
- Employer: U-C Coatings, LLC
- Location: Kenosha, WI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee four manufacturing sites plus supply chain, sourcing, logistics, and customer service for a specialty coatings company. This role is hands-on in the plant, owns operating performance, and comes with a solid benefits package (401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO).
Deputy Director – Health Services
- Employer: Kenosha County Public Health
- Location: Kenosha, WI
- Type: Full-time, senior county leadership role
- Salary: $97,323 – $115,861 hiring range (pay grade up to $134,398)
- Application deadline: Monday, November 30, 2026, at 12:00 noon
Second-in-command for the county health division, guiding daily operations, staff, grants, and data-driven public health strategy. Great fit if you have public health leadership experience and want to shape policy, programs, and community health outcomes.
If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application or save it for later this week.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.