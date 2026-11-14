Kenosha is full of tiny whiskered faces right now, and these kittens at Kindred Kitties are hoping for a cozy home of their own. All are young Domestic Shorthair kittens with adoption-ready vet care.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (born ~8/30/26)

Baby (born ~8/30/26) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with soft gray undertones (may develop a “smoke” coat)

Black with soft gray undertones (may develop a “smoke” coat) Personality: Tiny but mighty, very sweet, loves to be held, purrs often

Tiny but mighty, very sweet, loves to be held, purrs often Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines (per shelter’s kitten policy)

👉 Meet Liza and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white (four white paws, black swirls on sides)

Black and white (four white paws, black swirls on sides) Personality: Former tiny stray now a total love bug; loves to be held, petted, and adored

Former tiny stray now a total love bug; loves to be held, petted, and adored Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines (per shelter’s kitten policy)

👉 Meet Nugget and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150 (kittens 9 weeks–1 year)

(kittens 9 weeks–1 year) Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines Notes: In foster care; meeting is by approved application only

👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (estimated DOB 8/10/26)

Baby (estimated DOB 8/10/26) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange tabby

Orange tabby Personality: Sweet, confident little orange girl; growing up with siblings Iris, Irene, and Ivan

Sweet, confident little orange girl; growing up with siblings Iris, Irene, and Ivan Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

👉 Meet Isabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines Notes: In foster care; approved application needed before a meet-and-greet

👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines Notes: In foster care; application required before meeting

👉 Meet Bane and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Kindred Kitties

Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines

Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines Notes: In foster care; meetings arranged after application approval

👉 Meet Barry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Kenosha, WI and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet youngsters from Kindred Kitties. Start by filling out an adoption application on their website or through the Adoptapet links above.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.