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🐱 Playful Kenosha Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Kenosha is full of tiny whiskered faces right now, and these kittens at Kindred Kitties are hoping for a cozy home of their own. All are young Domestic Shorthair kittens with adoption-ready vet care.
Liza
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (born ~8/30/26)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with soft gray undertones (may develop a “smoke” coat)
- Personality: Tiny but mighty, very sweet, loves to be held, purrs often
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines (per shelter’s kitten policy)
👉 Meet Liza and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nugget
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white (four white paws, black swirls on sides)
- Personality: Former tiny stray now a total love bug; loves to be held, petted, and adored
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines (per shelter’s kitten policy)
👉 Meet Nugget and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ivan
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150 (kittens 9 weeks–1 year)
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Notes: In foster care; meeting is by approved application only
👉 Meet Ivan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Isabel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (estimated DOB 8/10/26)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange tabby
- Personality: Sweet, confident little orange girl; growing up with siblings Iris, Irene, and Ivan
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Spayed, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
👉 Meet Isabel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bruce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Notes: In foster care; approved application needed before a meet-and-greet
👉 Meet Bruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bane
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Notes: In foster care; application required before meeting
👉 Meet Bane and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barry
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Kindred Kitties
- Health: Neutered, microchipped, up to date on age-appropriate vaccines
- Notes: In foster care; meetings arranged after application approval
👉 Meet Barry and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Kenosha, WI and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet youngsters from Kindred Kitties. Start by filling out an adoption application on their website or through the Adoptapet links above.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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