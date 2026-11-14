Kenosha’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings from the shop floor to overnight leadership. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: laborup

laborup Location: Cary / Crystal Lake, IL (listed under Kenosha, WI – relocation required )

Cary / Crystal Lake, IL (listed under – ) Pay: $28 – $40 / hr after 15% 2nd-shift differential + $5,000 sign-on bonus (2nd shift)

after 15% 2nd-shift differential + Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4x10s)

This role is for experienced CNC machinists who can do independent setups, read complex blueprints, and tweak G-code. You’ll work with modern CNC mills, lathes, and mill-turns in a growing, high-mix shop with strong training and advancement.

Employer: Forge Strategies (for a local manufacturer)

Forge Strategies (for a local manufacturer) Location: Kenosha, WI area

Pay: Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Competitive, based on experience (exact amount not listed) Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Check parts, use calipers and micrometers, and help keep product quality on track in a fast-paced shop. This one stands out for 80 hours PTO, 100% employer-paid dental, life, STD & LTD, medical help, and tuition reimbursement with room to grow.

Employer: Uline

Location: Wisconsin Distribution Center – Pleasant Prairie, WI (near Kenosha)

Pay: $80,000 – $110,000 per year

Type: Full-time, overnights (Sun–Thu or Mon–Fri, 7 PM – 4:30 AM)

Lead a warehouse department team, keep operations accurate, and drive performance at a major distribution center. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, bonuses, generous PTO, tuition assistance, and a clean, modern facility with a fitness center and walking trails.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.