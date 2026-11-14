Kenosha’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, food distribution, and tech all hiring. If you like fast-paced work that keeps goods moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: gourmet FOODS (Gourmet Foods International)

gourmet FOODS (Gourmet Foods International) Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Above-average salary (exact amount not listed)

Help source and taste new artisan and imported foods, manage vendor relationships, and keep distribution centers stocked while cutting waste. This is a great fit if you have a degree, enjoy travel, and want strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid holidays, free college tuition, and parental leave.

Employer: XPO

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Lead daily operations at a freight service center, overseeing staffing, safety, and cost controls in the LTL (less-than-truckload) world. Comes with health insurance from day one, PTO, 9 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, education assistance, and incentive pay, ideal for someone with freight and leadership experience.

Employer: Zebra Technologies

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $25.00/hour + $1.00 shift differential (Mon–Fri, 3:45 PM–12:15 AM)

Run day-to-day warehouse operations on an evening shift, leading a team, handling inventory, and keeping safety and quality high. Good match if you have 4+ years of warehouse experience, like mentoring others, and want solid benefits plus a performance-based annual cash incentive.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.