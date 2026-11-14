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💻 Kenosha IT Openings with Multiple Roles from Volunteer to $160K
Kenosha’s tech scene is busy, from campus data roles to big corporate IT. Here are a few solid options if you’re into software, data, or digital communications.
Technology, Data Analytics & Communications Coordinator (Volunteer)
- Employer: Carthage College
- Location: Kenosha, WI (on campus)
- Type: Volunteer
- Salary: Not listed
Help The Aspire Center keep student, employer, and alumni data clean and useful while also running newsletters, social media, and promos. Good fit if you like data dashboards (Excel / Power BI / Tableau) and also enjoy writing, design, and campus outreach.
Software Development Internship – Summer 2027
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha area)
- Type: Full-time paid internship (12 weeks, Summer 2027)
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Work on full-stack development with tools like Java, Angular, C#, .NET, SQL on an in-person Agile team. Aimed at college juniors in IT / CS, with perks like complimentary housing for out-of-town interns, mentor support, on-site café, and fitness center.
Software Development Manager
- Employer: Uline
- Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $121,000 to $160,000 per year
Lead a team of 3–5 developers building large-scale custom systems that power Uline’s warehouses and e‑commerce. Comes with day-one health coverage, 401(k) with 6% match, multiple bonus programs, generous PTO, and tuition assistance, all on a well-equipped corporate campus.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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