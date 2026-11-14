Kenosha’s tech scene is busy, from campus data roles to big corporate IT. Here are a few solid options if you’re into software, data, or digital communications.

Employer: Carthage College

Carthage College Location: Kenosha, WI (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Volunteer

Salary: Not listed

Help The Aspire Center keep student, employer, and alumni data clean and useful while also running newsletters, social media, and promos. Good fit if you like data dashboards (Excel / Power BI / Tableau) and also enjoy writing, design, and campus outreach.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha area)

Type: Full-time paid internship (12 weeks, Summer 2027)

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Work on full-stack development with tools like Java, Angular, C#, .NET, SQL on an in-person Agile team. Aimed at college juniors in IT / CS, with perks like complimentary housing for out-of-town interns, mentor support, on-site café, and fitness center.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $121,000 to $160,000 per year

Lead a team of 3–5 developers building large-scale custom systems that power Uline’s warehouses and e‑commerce. Comes with day-one health coverage, 401(k) with 6% match, multiple bonus programs, generous PTO, and tuition assistance, all on a well-equipped corporate campus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.