Kenosha’s food scene is busy right now—especially in healthcare, senior living, and campus dining. If you like serving people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: BSG Maintenance

BSG Maintenance Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Part-time (shift listed as 8:00am – 2:00pm )

(shift listed as ) Salary: Not listed

Support the culinary team in a healthcare setting—washing dishes, helping prep food, and serving residents. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can stand most of your shift, and want steady daytime hours.

Employer: Robin Way / Eagle Senior Living

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed (employer notes competitive pay)

Prepare meals for senior living residents using standardized recipes and food safety rules. Comes with benefits, PTO, holiday pay, and flexible scheduling, plus a chance to grow into bigger roles.

Employer: Aimbridge Hospitality

Location: Downtown Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the welcoming face of a boutique hotel—handling check‑ins, guest questions, and reservations. Full‑time role with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), and Daily Pay in a busy lakefront hotel.

Employer: Bon Appétit Management Company

Location: Kenosha, WI (Carthage College)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $100,000 + comprehensive benefits

Lead the entire campus dining program—multiple venues, menu creation, catering, and a full culinary team. Ideal for an experienced chef with multi‑unit or hotel/resort background who wants creative control and strong pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—hospitality employers often have other openings once they see your resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.