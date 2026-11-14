Kenosha has some solid customer-facing roles open right now, from retail leadership to public service. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time (about 30 hrs/week)

Pay: $19.00 – $29.00 per hour

Application window closes: 01/14/2027

This is a key store leadership role focused on customer service, sales, inventory, and crew supervision. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and a flexible schedule that can include early mornings, overnights, and weekends.

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Location: Based out of Pewaukee, WI , supporting stores in Kenosha, Racine, Oak Creek, Franklin, West Allis, South Milwaukee & nearby areas

Based out of , supporting stores in Type: Full-time

Pay: $62,500 – $65,000 per year + annual bonus (based on eligibility)

You’ll lead a team of merchandisers, handle routing, and make sure displays and pricing look sharp across multiple stores. This role offers strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, parental leave, tuition help, mileage reimbursement, and more) and is great if you like being on the move and managing people.

Employer: County of Kenosha – Division of Workforce Development

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time (county position)

Full-time (county position) 2027 Hiring Range: $22.26 – $25.29 per hour (pay grade up to $28.32/hr )

(pay grade up to ) Anticipated start date: Monday, January 25, 2027

Application deadline: Monday, November 30, 2026 at 12:00 noon

Help residents access public assistance programs (Medical Assistance, FoodShare, Child Care, and more) in a call center environment. This role offers strong county benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, Wisconsin Retirement System, tuition reimbursement) and steady, meaningful work serving local families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles. And if something looks good, don’t wait; get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.