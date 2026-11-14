Kenosha’s industrial side is busy right now, and that means steady work for people who keep buildings, plants, and grounds in top shape. Here are several solid maintenance and sanitation roles hiring around town.

Employer: BIRCHWOOD FOODS

BIRCHWOOD FOODS Location: Kenosha, WI (on-site)

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.)

Pay: From $21.50/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Steady overnight schedule cleaning and sanitizing food-processing equipment in a well-known, family-owned meat plant. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO, employee discount, referral bonus, and more. Best fit if you have 1+ year industrial or food plant sanitation and can handle cold, wet, active work.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – Pleasant Prairie / Kenosha area, WI

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on building upkeep in first-class office facilities—painting, drywall, doors, furniture, locks, and coordinating roof work. Strong perks: health insurance and 401(k) with 6% match from day one, bonuses, generous PTO, tuition assistance, on-site café, fitness center, and walking trails. Ideal if you have 3–5 years experience with tools, painting, or office furniture.

Employer: Puratos

Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. rotating 2-2-3 shift

Pay: About $29.00 – $41.00/hour , plus overtime and incentives

, plus overtime and incentives Bonus: $2,000 sign-on paid out over 2 years

paid out over 2 years Why it’s worth a look: High-skill plant maintenance role working on mechanical, pneumatic, electrical, steam, refrigeration, and wastewater systems in a food manufacturing environment. Offers medical starting day one, immediate 401(k) with match, 5+ weeks PTO in year one, lifestyle spending account, health coaching, and more. Great fit if you have 5+ years mechanical maintenance and like varied, hands-on work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related openings you can move into over time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.