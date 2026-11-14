Kenosha’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around tax and process roles. If you like numbers, systems and problem‑solving, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Brewer Morris (global industrial manufacturing client)

Brewer Morris (global industrial manufacturing client) Location: Kenosha, WI | Hybrid – 3 days on-site

| Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Own U.S. sales and use tax work across ~45 states, from compliance to complex transaction analysis. You’ll work closely with tax leadership and IT, support Vertex / ERP integrations, and lead process and tech improvements in a large, global company.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 (Kenosha area)

(Kenosha area) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Use SQL, Power BI, Power Automate and RPA to improve finance workflows and turn data into clear insights for senior leaders. Comes with day‑one health coverage, 401(k) with 6% match, bonuses, and on‑site perks like a café, fitness center and walking trails.

Employer: Uline

Location: Corporate HQ – 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158 (Kenosha area)

(Kenosha area) Type: Full-time, on-site

Full-time, Salary: Pay from $80,000 to $95,000 per year

Support Uline’s Mexico locations by improving billing systems and processes across North America. This role blends billing, data analysis and project work, with travel to other locations and strong benefits including day‑one health, 401(k) with 6% match, bonuses and tuition assistance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.