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Kenosha
Gateway offers free haircuts on Nov. 18
7 days ago
Gateway Technical College will hold its annual Cut-A-Thon on Wednesday, November 18 with free haircuts and 50% off all other services at three campus salons. Services by Barbering and Cosmetology students, supervised by instructors, will be offered at The Cut in Burlington from 8:15 a.m.–4:00 p.m., The Studio in Kenosha from 8:15 a.m.–4:00 p.m., and The View on 5 in Racine from 8:15 a.m.–12:00 p.m.; haircuts are free, and donations to Gateway’s Student Veterans Club are welcome, with all community members invited.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Gateway Technical College
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