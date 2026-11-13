Kenosha’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work with people, payroll, and onboarding. Here are several solid Human Resources openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Robert Half

Robert Half Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-cycle HR role where you’ll handle recruiting, onboarding, terminations, payroll, benefits, and policy compliance. Good fit if you have 3+ years of HR experience and want to partner closely with managers across the company.

Employer: Beacon Hill

Location: Kenosha, WI (manufacturing environment)

Type: Full-time, temp-to-hire

Pay: $26 – $28/hour

Hands-on HR role where you’ll support employees in English and Spanish with onboarding, benefits, payroll/timekeeping, leave, recruiting, workers’ comp, and HR compliance. Great if you’re bilingual, detail-focused, and want broad HR experience plus an excellent benefits package once hired.

Employer: Uline

Location: Pleasant Prairie, WI (Wisconsin Distribution Center, near Kenosha)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Front-line HR support role focused on candidate scheduling, onboarding, interview coordination, and HR admin in both English and Spanish. Comes with day-one health insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, bonuses, PTO, tuition assistance, on-site café, fitness center, and walking trails.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—HR skills transfer well, and you can always keep looking while you interview.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.