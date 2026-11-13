Kenosha’s logistics scene is busy right now, with big names growing their warehouse and freight teams. If you’ve got operations or sourcing experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Corporate HQ – 12575 Uline Drive, Pleasant Prairie, WI (Kenosha area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead product sourcing and vendor selection for a major category, negotiating with domestic and international suppliers and guiding a team of Product Management Analysts. This role is ideal if you love high-stakes negotiations, global travel for vendor visits, and working closely with leaders across Purchasing, Marketing and Quality.

Employer: XPO

XPO Location: Kenosha, WI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Competitive compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Run the daily operations of an LTL freight service center, overseeing staffing, safety, revenue and cost controls. This is a hands-on leadership role on the dock, with health benefits from day one, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and education assistance.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Kenosha Branch – 12355 Uline Way, Kenosha, WI 53144

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: From $90,000 to $115,000 per year

Manage a specific warehouse department (like UPS, Freight, Returns, Receiving, Restock or Transfers) in an 800,000 sq. ft. clean, modern facility. You’ll lead and schedule teams, hit accuracy and service goals, and enjoy strong benefits plus on-site café, fitness center and walking paths.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Kenosha Branch – 12355 Uline Way, Kenosha, WI 53144

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Oversee large-scale distribution operations across 1.5+ million sq. ft., leading warehouse managers and a team of 500+ employees. This role is for seasoned leaders who drive KPIs, productivity, quality and safety, and want to stay close to the warehouse floor while coaching multiple teams.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.