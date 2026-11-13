Kenosha’s human services scene is busy right now, with new roles helping families, shelters, and county programs. If you like direct impact and steady work, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kenosha County

Kenosha County Location: Kenosha, WI

Salary: $78,396 – $93,329 hiring range (pay grade up to $108,262 annually)

(pay grade up to annually) Type: Full-time, management

Full-time, management Deadline: Apply by Monday, November 30, 2026, at 12:00 noon

Lead quality improvement across county Human Services, from Medical Assistance programs to contract performance and client outcomes. This is a strategic role with staff supervision, special projects, and strong benefits through the Wisconsin Retirement System.

Employer: Equus Workforce Solutions

Location: Kenosha, WI

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Help families facing homelessness or energy crises get fast Emergency Assistance and connect them to housing, utility, food, and job resources. Good fit if you have 2+ years in case management or crisis work, can handle detailed eligibility rules, and want to support people in tough moments.

Employer: Shalom Center of Interfaith Network of Kenosha County, Inc.

Location: Kenosha, WI

Salary: From $13.00 per hour

Type: Non-exempt, hourly; Full-time (32–40 hrs) or Part-time (16–24 hrs); some weekends/holidays

Be on the front line in the shelter, keeping things safe, calm, and fair while supporting residents with daily living skills. Great for someone patient and steady under pressure who wants hands-on experience in homelessness services.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.